ASD (ASD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007848 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.08 or 1.00114823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00151951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06598681 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,585,011.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

