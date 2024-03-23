AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,899,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516,142 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of AT&T worth $132,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

