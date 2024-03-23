Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.72). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.72), with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Augean Trading Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 371. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
