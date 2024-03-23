AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 250,326 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,326 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.28% of Valero Energy worth $122,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $169.64. 3,497,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,034. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $171.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

