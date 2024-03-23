AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 391,191 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of Mosaic worth $74,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 630,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 4,087,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

