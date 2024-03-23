AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 59,668 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Steel Dynamics worth $60,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.01. 767,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,905. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $145.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.54.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

