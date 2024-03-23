AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 183,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

WM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.78. 1,453,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.42. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

