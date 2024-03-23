AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,738 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.32% of MSCI worth $143,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

NYSE MSCI traded down $10.67 on Friday, reaching $553.11. 364,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,870. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.42. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

