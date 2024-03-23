AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 230,834 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,834 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $59,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

