AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 80,281 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,281 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Owens Corning worth $71,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.97. The company had a trading volume of 492,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,622. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $89.60 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

