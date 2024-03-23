AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,210,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,519,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.79. 2,452,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

