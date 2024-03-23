AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Best Buy worth $35,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

