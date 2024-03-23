AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 276,291 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.22% of eBay worth $50,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after acquiring an additional 387,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 5,071,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,786,431. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

