AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $128.42 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8,706.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 828,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819,251 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. 4,084,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,236 shares of company stock valued at $68,230,547. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

