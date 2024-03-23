AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $90.24 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.23% of Centene worth $90,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Centene stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,641. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

