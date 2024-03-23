AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $50.35 Million in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,690,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,352,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 2.31% of SSR Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after acquiring an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,922,000 after buying an additional 1,575,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 80,649 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,644,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 111,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,054. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

