AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 115,718 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,718 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $36,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 805,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

