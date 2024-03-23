AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 170,690 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,690 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $291,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average is $249.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $4,490,089.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total transaction of $3,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,486,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,235,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

