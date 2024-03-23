AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 116,072 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 116,072 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $204,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.