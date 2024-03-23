AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 21,327 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.43% of Whirlpool worth $28,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.8 %

WHR traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. 607,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

