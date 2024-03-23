AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $979.96. The company had a trading volume of 692,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,583. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $742.10.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

