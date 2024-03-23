AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,694,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

