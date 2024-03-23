Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $53.76 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $53.76 or 0.00083598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion and approximately $673.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00022093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.