Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVDE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 168,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,412. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

