Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Acquires 12,760 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 296.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

