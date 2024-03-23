Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Acquires 42,350 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,380,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,259 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $51.33. 13,370,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,200,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

