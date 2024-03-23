Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 301,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

