Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.77. 10,208,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

