Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Makes New $3 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

VYM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.08. 812,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

