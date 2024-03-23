Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 17,735 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,735 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 220,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,601. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $87.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $746.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

