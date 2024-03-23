Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.09. The stock had a trading volume of 394,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,992. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

