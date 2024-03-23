Bangor Savings Bank Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 2,309,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

