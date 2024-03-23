Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.66. 821,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.51. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $300.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

