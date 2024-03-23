Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 22,187 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 8,579,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

