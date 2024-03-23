Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 5,448 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $75,802,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,410. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

