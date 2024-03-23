Bangor Savings Bank Sells 346 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.03. 4,085,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083,749. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

