Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 29,001,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

