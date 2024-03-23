Bitcoin SV Price Hits $86.26 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $111.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $86.26 or 0.00133248 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,738.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.63 or 0.00711525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00055977 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,668,725 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

