Bitcoin Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $64,472.36 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,267.69 billion and $24.77 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.00699999 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00056924 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00132033 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,662,531 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
