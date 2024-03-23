BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.09 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.09 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007603 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,472.30 or 0.99997934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00152466 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001552 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

