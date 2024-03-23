BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $722.94 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $722.94 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00016223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,962.58 or 1.00099189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011769 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00152101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

