Bittensor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.64 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.70 billion and $24.64 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bittensor has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $571.90 or 0.00880281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,469,303 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,464,641. The last known price of Bittensor is 593.23517839 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $46,198,382.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

