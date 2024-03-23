BitTorrent-New Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $121.01 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001935 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002826 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001349 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
