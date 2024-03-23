Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 2,600 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.24. 1,687,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,373. The stock has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.33 and its 200-day moving average is $407.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $337.95 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

