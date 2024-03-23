Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $91.40 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $91,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.79. 2,581,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,518. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average of $191.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

