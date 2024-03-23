Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,029. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

