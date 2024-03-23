Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Iron Mountain worth $39,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

