Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $45,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.76. 2,588,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.