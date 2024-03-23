Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.8% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $74,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.00.

Equinix Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $800.97. 1,087,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $850.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

