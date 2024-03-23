BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.20. 2,884,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

